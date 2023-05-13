Germany investigating claims which say Russia received arms from South Africa; vows to 'act accordingly'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed deep concern over Washington’s accusations that Moscow received a shipment of weapons from South Africa, emphasizing that Berlin takes these claims seriously.

Baerbock’s statement came in response to Pretoria’s rejection of the allegations and their summoning of the US ambassador for an explanation.

Speaking to journalists during the EU foreign ministers summit in Stockholm, Sweden, Baerbock highlighted the significance of the reports and stressed her commitment to thoroughly investigating the matter.

She also expressed her intention to consult with other nations regarding the allegations, recognizing the gravity of the situation.

Baerbock underscored the implications of supplying weapons to an aggressor, particularly in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that such actions would hinder efforts to bring about peace.

Earlier, US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed that a Russian-flagged cargo ship named Lady R. departed from Simon’s Town port in December 2022, carrying a load of weapons and ammunition.

As a result of his remarks, he was summoned by the South African Foreign Ministry for further explanation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has dismissed the claim made by the US envoy, stating that there is no evidence to support it.

South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela took to Twitter on Friday to explain that the country’s arms control regulator has no record of an authorized arms sale to Russia during the period in question.

Despite this, Pretoria has initiated an inquiry into the matter to further investigate.

Unlike Germany and several other NATO members, South Africa has opted to remain neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The country has not imposed sanctions on Moscow and has refrained from providing weapons to Kyiv.

President Ramaphosa has emphasized that South Africa should not be dictated to regarding its choice of alliances and should not be compelled to pick sides.

Last year, he defended his nation’s stance of neutrality, asserting that they should not be placed in situations where they have to choose who their friends are.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.