Germany, France join EU Commission's infringement proceedings against Hungary over anti-LGBT law

Berlin: According to a German government official, Germany and France have joined the EU Commission’s infringement procedures against Hungary over its anti-LGBT bill.

In mid-2022, the European Commission referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice over a rule prohibiting the use of materials in schools that promote homosexuality and gender transition. According to the commission, the measure contradicts EU internal market regulations, fundamental human rights, and EU values.

Touted as protecting children by the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who presents himself as a defender of traditional family Catholic values, the law was criticised by human rights groups and international watchdogs as discriminating against LGBT people and labelled a “disgrace” by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the German government, 14 EU member states have now joined the proceedings: Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Malta, Austria, Sweden, Slovenia, Finland and now France and Germany.

