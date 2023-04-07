Germany, France join EU Commission's infringement proceedings against Hungary over anti-LGBT law
In mid-2022, the European Commission referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice over a rule prohibiting the use of materials in schools that promote homosexuality and gender transition
Berlin: According to a German government official, Germany and France have joined the EU Commission’s infringement procedures against Hungary over its anti-LGBT bill.
In mid-2022, the European Commission referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice over a rule prohibiting the use of materials in schools that promote homosexuality and gender transition. According to the commission, the measure contradicts EU internal market regulations, fundamental human rights, and EU values.
Touted as protecting children by the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who presents himself as a defender of traditional family Catholic values, the law was criticised by human rights groups and international watchdogs as discriminating against LGBT people and labelled a “disgrace” by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
According to the German government, 14 EU member states have now joined the proceedings: Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Malta, Austria, Sweden, Slovenia, Finland and now France and Germany.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hungarian parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
While Hungary’s approval was greeted with relief in Helsinki and elsewhere, NATO accession for Sweden remained up in the air as members of Hungary’s governing party insisted they will wait for Stockholm to clear up lingering disagreements before they go to a vote
Hungarian parliament ratifies Finland NATO accession
A large majority of lawmakers, 182 votes for versus six against, approved the accession of the Nordic country into the military alliance
Steady criticism makes it hard to cooperate with the West, says Hungary
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that his country has not voted on whether to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO because Hungarian lawmakers are sick of those countries' critiques of Hungarian domestic affairs