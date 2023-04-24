Germany evacuates 101 people from Sudan, where conflict enters second week
According to defence officials, German military aircraft were using a Sudanese airfield close to the capital Khartoum after departing from Azraq in Jordan, roughly a three-hour flight away
Berlin, Germany: Germany has evacuated 101 individuals from Sudan, where violent combat between opposing generals has entered its second week, the army announced on Sunday.
The evacuees “landed safely in Jordan” at approximately midnight local time (2100 GMT), according to a tweet from the Bundeswehr.
Three A400Ms in all had arrived in Sudan on Sunday to pick up passengers for evacuation, it continued.
According to an army official, the aeroplane was transporting both German citizens and people from other nations.
According to defence officials, German military aircraft were using a Sudanese airfield close to the capital Khartoum after departing from Azraq in Jordan, roughly a three-hour flight away.
The foreign and defence ministries had earlier said they were conducting “an ongoing evacuation operation… in coordination with our partners”.
“Our aim is to fly as many (German) nationals out of Khartoum as possible in this dangerous situation in Sudan,” the ministries wrote on Twitter.
“Within the scope of our possibilities, we will also take EU and other nationals with us,” they added.
The United States, Britain, and France have all started to begin removing their nationals from Sudan.
According to the magazine Der Spiegel, Germany attempted to start evacuations on Wednesday but failed.
Three military cargo aircraft were ordered to turn around as they approached the nation, it said.
The German government was preparing to rescue some 300 German people, according to a story published on Sunday in the newspaper Bild.
For the duration of the expedition, a truce has been agreed upon, it stated.
Additionally, according to Bild, the German army has dispatched paratroopers to Jordan in an effort to assist with ongoing evacuation operations.
The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.
The violence has left at least 420 dead and 3,700 injured, according to the World Health Organization.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WHO claims over 400 killed, 3,500 injured in Sudan fighting
Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed PM Abdalla Hamdok's transitional administration and proclaimed a state of emergency in what political opponents referred to as a 'coup'
Sudan: US calls for ceasefire after 100 civilians killed in battle between army & paramilitary forces
The fighting between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which started on 15 April, continued overnight into its third day on Monday
Sudan crisis: Who is ‘Hemedti’ and what are the Rapid Support Forces clashing with the military?
Violence has broken out in Sudan between the military and the feared Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The paramilitary is led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as ‘Hemedti’. As he seeks more legitimacy, he is up against General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the de facto head of state and his boss