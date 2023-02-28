Germany: Court jails pedophile who became babysitter to sexually abuse kids

Berlin: A man who preyed his victims by offering babysitting services online was given a 14-year and 6-month prison term for child abuse by a German court on Tuesday.

According to reports, the 45-year-old man shared videos and pictures of “unimaginable brutality” while documenting the abuse of infants, kids, and teens.

Instances of sexualized violence that occurred between 2005 and 2019 were linked to the defendant, who was determined to be at fault. 99 of the 120 counts the man faced from the prosecution were for sexually abusing children.

The other instances involved, among other things, complicity in abuse as well as the dissemination of images of child sexual abuse.

The defendant was charged with giving the kids sleeping pills in the accusation in order to harm them.

In 2021, authorities claimed they had found a sizable quantity of incriminating information at the married man’s home in Wermelskirchen, a small town about 30 kilometres (or 18 miles) northeast of Cologne.

The raid and capture happened in December of that year.

At the time, they claimed to have never seen “such a degree of inhuman brutality and callous indifference to the pain of young children.”

The prosecution claims that the defendant personally abused 13 victims, the bulk of whom were boys, the court reports.

One-month infant girl was the youngest victim.

The is accused was also charged for helping or encouraging other offenders to harm seven other minors.

The case caused a stir because it sparked numerous additional inquiries that revealed a vast misuse network. There were more than 130 suspects, according to the public prosecutor’s office, when the case was first launched in December.

A police officer testified during the trial that his team had desired to detain the suspect in front of an open computer so they could completely access the videos of the crimes and other abuse-related images he might have in his possession.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.