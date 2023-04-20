German magazine to face lawsuit for publishing 'fake' quotes of F1 legend Michael Schumacher in 'AI-generated' interview

Berlin: The family of Michael Schumacher is set to sue a German weekly magazine for allegedly producing fake quotes of the F1 legend in their recently published artificial intelligence-generated interview.

Since suffering a severe brain injury in a skiing accident while on a family vacation in the French Alps in December 2013, the legendary Ferrari driver has not been seen in public.

The front cover of the most recent issue of Die Aktuelle featured a smiling photograph of Schumacher with the promise of “Michael Schumacher, the first interview.”

The subheading of the article said, “It sounded deceptively real”.

The purported quotations from Schumacher read: “My life has completely changed since the accident. That was a horrible time for my wife, my children and the whole family.

“I was so badly injured that I lay for months in a kind of artificial coma, because otherwise my body couldn’t have dealt with it all.”

In the end, it emerged that the supposed quotes had been produced by Artificial Intelligence.

Since Schumacher’s accident, his family has guarded his privacy, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

After leaving his position at Haas at the end of the previous season, Mick Schumacher, Michael Schumacher’s son, is now the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One.

When Reuters contacted the Schumacher family for comment on Wednesday, the spokeswoman cited published accounts of legal proceedings.

