German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on 25 & 26 February, will hold talks on global issues with PM Modi
He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on February 25 & will visit Bengaluru the next day. This will be Scholz’s first visit to India as Chancellor. Scholz and prime minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions on bilateral, regional & global issues, the MEA said
New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit India on 25 and 26 February. He will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.
He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on February 25 & will visit Bengaluru on 26 February.
This will be Scholz’s first visit to India as the Chancellor.
Scholz and prime minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions on bilateral, regional & global issues.
The duo will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Scholz will also call on president Droupadi Murmu, the MEA added.
With inputs from agencies
