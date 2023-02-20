German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on 25 & 26 February, will hold talks on global issues with PM Modi

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit India on 25 and 26 February. He will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on February 25 & will visit Bengaluru on 26 February.

This will be Scholz’s first visit to India as the Chancellor.

Scholz and prime minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions on bilateral, regional & global issues.

The duo will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Scholz will also call on president Droupadi Murmu, the MEA added.

