German ambassador to Chad to be expelled within 48 hours over 'impolite attitude'

N’Djamena, Chad: Germany’s ambassador to Chad will be removed within 48 hours for his “impolite attitude” and “non-respect of diplomatic practises,” the government in N’Djamena stated Friday.

Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, the ambassador, has been in the position since July 2021, and the government provided no formal justification for his dismissal.

Government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh urged him to “leave Chadian territory within 48 hours.”

“We have not been officially contacted,” a source at the German Embassy told AFP on condition of anonymity, who said he had heard the news via social media.

In the past, Kricke worked as a diplomat in the Philippines, Angola, and Niger. Also, he served as Germany’s special envoy in the volatile Sahel.

On condition of anonymity, a government source told AFP that Kricke was viewed as “interfering too much” in national administration and making contentious statements.

The insider stated that he had received many warnings.

After his father, President Idriss Deby Itno, who controlled the nation for 30 years, passed away in an operation against rebels in April 2021, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno assumed power.

Despite the military junta’s initial pledge to transfer control to civilians, Deby’s authority was prolonged for a further two years in October.

The German embassy joined others, such as France, Spain and The Netherlands, in expressing its concern over the delayed return to democracy.

