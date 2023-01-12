It is very common to see motorcyclists overspeeding on the roads and further violating safety rules. At the same time, while it is also common for traffic police to keep track of such riders, there are instances when violators manage to flee from the spot after breaking the road rules. However, there are a few rare cases where the police manage to cleverly do some detective work and nab the violators. In one such instance from Georgia, the police successfully arrested a motorcyclist after he initially managed to get away from a police chase.

The video of the high-speed chase has been shared by the Twitter handle of ‘Now This News’ and is since then gaining a lot of traction.

As the video plays, we can see the video being recorded from the first-person view by a camera installment by the biker himself. While the biker managed to flee from the spot and thought he got over it, later the video was the only thing that helped the police to arrest him.

Watch:

A Georgia motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase initially got away… until authorities found his viral video on social media pic.twitter.com/iWlS9CHLPX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 12, 2023

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Georgia police identified the bike after keenly going through the video and noting all the initials. Reportedly, the police found the video from the biker’s TikTok and YouTube accounts. Later, the police traced the suspect and interrogated him, thus leading to his arrest.

While this indeed was a smart move by the police, the incident has also grabbed the attention of social media users. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “People and clout on social media”, while another person commented, “People on motorcycles who do things like this think it’s a thrill and feel that they are safe without ever realizing they are endangering everyone on the highway and it’s these people that got innocent people killed. This is not real, thinking this is just plain stupid!”

The video has amassed thousands of views and numbers keep increasing.

