‘Genocide in Canada’: Country to pay $2 billion to abuse survivors from indigenous communities

Ottawa: The Canadian government has decided to pay more than $2 billion in compensation to indigenous communities for withstanding nearly a century of abuse suffered mainly by children.

The amount, which will be used to “revitalise Indigenous education, culture, and language – to support survivors in healing and reconnecting with their heritage,” is a result of a class-action lawsuit put forth by 324 indigenous communities.

The money will be deposited in a not-for-profit trust independent of the government, a press release says.

Garry Feschuk, an indigenous leader said, “It has taken Canada far too long to own up to its history, own up to the genocide it committed and recognize the collective harm caused to our nations by residential schools.”

He added, “It is time that Canada not only recognize this harm but help undo it by walking with us. This settlement is a good first step.”

The exact terms of disbursing the $2.8 billion will be determined by the country’s federal court on 27 February.

Canada’s history with indigenous communities

In 2021, archaeologists unearthed over 200 unmarked graves at an old school in Canada which shed light on the country’s past of oppressing indigenous communities.

Starting from the 1800s through much of the 20th century, hundreds of children belonging to the indigenous communities in Canada were forcibly separated from their parents and sent to residential schools.

According to CBS News, the schools, which were funded by the government and run by churches, were intended to “Christianise” indigenous children.

The children were branded as “savages” and were forbidden from speaking their languages and practicing their traditions. They were also physically and sexually abused while some never made it back home.

Most of these schools were, however, shut and torn down by 1998.

Bigger role in key resource project

Apart from the compensatory package, the Canadian government has also signed two landmark deals that grant indigenous communities of the country a bigger role in decision-making for big developmental projects.

These communities have long been denied a say in such projects.

Last week, a community in south-eastern British Columbia called YQT signed an agreement with the mining company NWP Coal Canada which would give the community a “veto” over the proposed project.

The deal will also give YQT an opportunity to become a “regulator and reviewer” of the $300m Crown Mountain project.

