General elections not possible before October this year: Pakistan Election Commission
Election Commission of Pakistan in its letter to Pakistan President Arif Alvi has contended that it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days
Islamabad: General elections in Pakistan are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission, in its letter to Pakistan President Arif Alvi, has contended that it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, Radio Pakistan reported.
The ECP stated that keeping these reasons in view, elections are only possible in October this year.
Earlier on Tuesday, ECP said that it was prepared to hold general elections within three months, rejecting the reports which claimed that holding the electoral exercise was not possible in 90 days.
The political turmoil in the country turned into a constitutional crisis after Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan-led government.
Pakistan opposition parties on Wednesday said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker is an "attack on Parliament".
