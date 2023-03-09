Gen Z, millennials believe women’s rights have gone ‘too far’, reveals study

March is recognised as Women’s History Month, a month that highlights contributions made by women in history and contemporary society. Ironically, a study conducted this month shows that a majority of Generation Z (Gen Z) and millennials believe that women’s rights have gone “too far.”

Research conducted by Ipsos UK and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London found that around 52 per cent of Gen Z and 53 per cent of millennials think that society has gone too far in promoting the rights of women.

Women’s rights have progressed so much that it is discriminating against men, they believe.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of baby boomers and 46 per cent of Gen X think the same about women’s rights.

People who are born between 1965 and 1980 fall in the Gen X category, those born between 1981 and 1996 are millennials and following 1997 till 2012, people are considered Gen Z.

The survey was conducted as part of the International Women’s Day celebration and found that men are now increasingly afraid to promote women’s rights for fear of reprisals.

Since 2017, the share of men in Britain who are scared to speak out and advocate for women’s rights have doubled. The study, however, shows that the younger generation is more apprehensive than their predecessors.

The research also highlights that Britons are becoming more hostile to the idea of gender equality.

On the other hand, people in countries like Poland, Japan and Portugal are less likely than Britain to feel that the promotion of women’s rights has gone too far.

Ipsos UK recorded the responses of 22,508 adults aged 18-74 in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, and Turkey, 20-74 in Thailand, 21-74 in Indonesia and Singapore.

A sliver of hope

On a positive note, the research also found that almost two in five (47 per cent) people in Britain believe that equality between men and women will be achieved within their lifetime, as opposed to 40 per cent in 2018.

“Our ongoing research into gender equality shows that we have made significant progress with nearly half of the people now agreeing equality will be achieved within their lifetime,” said Kelly Beaver MBE, the chief executive of Ipsos, UK and Ireland.

She added, “However, there are signs that the public are starting to push back on this progress to date, which is potentially worrying, but it may also be a sign that real change is happening in society and change can often make people uncomfortable and resistant.”

