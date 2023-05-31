‘Gazprom not just a gas business’: Russian energy giant sends its own security guards to fight in Ukraine

The Russian-state-affiliated natural gas supplier Gazprom has had more work to do in the Ukraine war.

A report by Wall Street Journal suggests that the company is actively sending men to fight on the Ukrainian frontlines.

Apart from creating private security firms to recruit soldiers since February this year, Gazprom is reportedly forcing its own security personnel, made of ex-soldiers, to fight in the war.

The security firms working under Gazprom’s ambit are usually answerable to the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to the report, these firms were initially created on the pretext of defending Russia on the natural gas front. However, recruits found themselves on the battlefield days later.

Gazprom’s war business

In February, the Kremlin authorised Gazprom, Russia’s largest energy firm, to establish its very own security firm. One part of this firm is now known as ‘Potok.’

Alexey Tkachenko, a former employee of Potok, said that two units of this security firm were put directly under Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

As mentioned before, the recruits were hired to defend Russia’s energy. Soon after they began working in their newly assumed responsibilities as soldiers, many recruits took their concerns to social media, revealing the reality.

A former security guard at Gazprom, Tkachenko said that he was hired by Potak only to be sent to fight in the war. He added that he received his training at the Russian base of Tambov before being sent off to Bakhmut where he and many others like him took over the erstwhile positions of Wagner mercenaries.

“The Wagnerites were awakened at night and told to leave. And we took their positions in the forest.” Tkachenko said.

One witness told WSJ that a security guard was forcibly recruited to fight in Ukraine. “He was given no option but to be fired,” he said.

“I want to tell my colleagues at Gazprom: Don’t go to Ukraine, stay at home,” said a former Gazprom security guard.

Why is Gazprom interested in the war?

According to a report by TIME, like many other energy companies, Gazprom wants to save and protect its pipelines.

Gerhard Mangott, a professor at the University of Innsbruck studying Russian foreign policy said that owing to the possibilities of sabotage, securing pipelines is a prerequisite during a war.

Dr Agnia Grigas, the author of The New Geopolitics of Natural Gas, said, “The aims of Gazprom are not just gas business. They are to, essentially, support the national interests of the Russian Federation, and specifically, let’s be honest, to maintain and support the regime of Vladimir Putin.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s dwindling armed forces have led to more private hirings and Gazprom chipped in. Many private firms have started establishing their own security companies to contribute to the war.

These corporate-backed companies are paying higher wages than the Wagner Group or the Defence Ministry, providing a lucrative offer to the most able-bodied men ready to fight in Ukraine.

