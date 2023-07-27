Gao Feng to Kiswa, how a Chinese woman crossed into Pakistan to marry Muslim boyfriend she met on Snapchat

In yet another cross-border love story, a Chinese woman has travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan to marry the man she befriended on instant messaging app Snapchat and fell in love with.

As per police, 21-year-old Gao Feng arrived in Islamabad last week by road from China via Gilgit on a three-month visit visa. She was received by her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Due to security situation in Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan, Javed took Feng to his maternal uncle’s home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District.

According to police, Feng and Javed were in contact through Snapchat for the last three years and gradually the friendship developed into a love affair.

On Wednesday, Gao converted to Islam and got married to Javed.

Her new name, after conversion, is Kiswa, a report by PTI quoted Javed’s maternal cousin Izzatullah Khan as saying.

The incident is similar to that of Anju, a 34-year-old married Indian woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kailor, who travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend, 29-year-old Nasrullah.

Anju travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border on a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only.

Earlier this week, Anju, the mother of two, converted to Islam and got married to Nasrullah. She now has a new name, Fatima.

The Indian authorities are also closely watching the case of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, who illegally came in India with her four children to marry and settle with Indian man Sachin Meena who she became friends with while playing online game PUBG.

With inputs from agencies