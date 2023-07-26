She's ruined future of her children, husband: Indian woman Anju's father after she marries Pakistani Facebook friend

“What she has done is very shameful,” said Gaya Prasad, father of Anju, mother of two children, who travelled to Pakistan where she married her Facebook friend Nasrullah after converting to Islam.

Anju (34), a married Indian woman born in Kailor village of Uttar Pradesh and staying in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, became friends with 29-year-old Pakistani man, Nasrullah on Facebook in 2019.

She had travelled to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border. As per an official document, the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, Anju had been granted a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only.

‘Don’t have any relations with Anju’

“We don’t have any relations with her (Anju). The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her… I had never imagined that my daughter can do something like this… What she has done is very shameful,” Irate father of Anju told the media.

‘As good as dead for us’

Gaya Prasad further said that Anju “is no more (alive) for us.”

Asked whether his family would appeal to the Indian government to bring Anju back, Prasad said he would do no such thing. “I pray…to let her die there,” he added.

‘Should have divorced her husband first’

Disappointed and angry Prasad said Anju should have divorced her husband in India before getting married to her Pakistani friend Nasrullah.

“The way she ran away leaving her two children and husband behind…. she did not even think of her children. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband first,” he said.

Parsad also said his family had no information about Anju’s plan of converting to Islam.

‘Anju ruined future of her two children’

Anju is the mother of two children – a 13-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy.

“What will happen to her children, her husband? Who will take care of her children? She has ruined the future of her children and her husband. Who will take care of her kids….We will have to do it,” Prasad said.

Was Anju’s family aware of her marriage plan?

Prasad told that Anju was not on speaking terms with him, and just spoke to her mother.

“I don’t know how she got the passport, when she got the visa,” he said.

Prasad on Monday described his daughter as “mentally disturbed and eccentric”.

On Tuesday, Anju converted to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima. She got married to Nasrullah in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

“Nasrullah and Anju’s marriage was solemnised today and proper a Nikah was performed after she converted to Islam,” senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

Geo News report quoted Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti saying that Anju has been shifted to home from the court under police security.

Nasrullah is a science graduate from a University in Sheringal and is the youngest among five brothers.

On Tuesday, Anju’s husband Arvind told the media that she left home on 20 July on the pretext of going to Jaipur to meet a friend, but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

Arvind said he was hopeful that she would return home.

Anju’s incident is very similar to Seema Haider’s case. Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, illegally entered India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

