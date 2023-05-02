Goldy Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the main conspirator in murder of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been added to Canada’s list of top 25 most wanted list.

As per reports, Goldy Brar figures 15th in the fugitive list. His life-sized cutout has also been placed alongwith other fugitives in the list at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square. Also, their most wanted notices were shown on video billboards in the vicinity.

Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi have been accused of planning the murder of Moose Wala in Mansa district of Punjab on 29 May, 2022.

‘Risk to public safety’

“Interpol-Ottawa’s Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST) has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh ‘Goldy’ Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list. He is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the allegations originating from India,” an official release said.

It further stated that Goldy Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety. “The offences committed by him in India are very serious in nature,” it added.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the announcement of the names of the 25 fugitives, including Goldy Brar, was made at an event marking the fifth anniversary in Toronto of the Bolo (be on the lookout) programme, which leverages social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

What did the Bolo alert say about Goldy Brar?

The Bolo alert issued on Monday was taken from the Interpol red notice issued to Goldy Brar last year.

“Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, as a 29-year-old, born in Shri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, 1.75 metres tall and weighing 100 kilograms. He is one of the two non-Canadian nationals on the list, with the other from the US.

Last year, an interpol red notice was issued against Brar who is wanted for murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder in India.

Reward for arrest of Goldy Brar

Canadian dollar 750,000 (approx. Rs 4,53,20,265) have been offered in total rewards for information from the public leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar and other alleged fugitives.

Goldy Brar reached Canada in 2017 on a student visa. Day after Moose Wala murder, he admitted in a post on Facebook that he planned to avenge the killing of another gangster.

