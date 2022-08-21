Gandhi statue at Hindu temple in New York vandalised; second attack in 15 days

New York State Assembly member Jennifer Rajkumar tweeted condemning the incident and of working towards peaceful ways to 'combat anti-Hindu hate'

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside a temple in Queens, New York was destroyed by miscreants in a second attack in 15 days.

Surveillance video outside the Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill showed a couple of vandals hammering at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a sledgehammer Tuesday night. While one of them succeeded in toppling the statue, a group of six stomp on it, taking turns to hammer the broken statue in what can only be called over-kill.

The New York Post reported that six men smashed the Gandhi statue to pieces around 1:30 am on Tuesday and painted it with obscenities.

#NYC Six men sledge hammered and spray painted a beloved Gandhi statue outside a Hindu temple in #Queens This is the second attack in less than two weeks, police and temple officials said Thursday. pic.twitter.com/cjhfWIgWIO — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) August 19, 2022

According to CBS News, Lakhram Maharaj, the founder of Shri Tulsi Mandir, the Hindu temple in South Richmond Hill, discovered the vandalised Gandhi statue. The word "dog" was spray painted both in front of the temple and down the block.

"To see them coming after us like this is very painful," he told CBS2.

That same statue was vandalized less than two weeks earlier, on 3 August, 2022.

“We recognise that the community-wide impact of hate crimes is far reaching and we vigorously investigate all occurrences of hate crimes and any hate-bias incidents," the report quoted Constable Amy Boudreau, spokesperson for York Regional Police, as saying.

New York State Assembly member Jennifer Rajkumar tweeted condemning the incident and of working towards peaceful ways to “combat anti-Hindu hate”.

She also called for “the perpetrators to be apprehended swiftly, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

The Gandhi statue at Tulsi Mandir was vandalized a second time, this time completely destroyed. With the outpouring of support I’ve received from ppl all around Queens, the country & world, I’m more optimistic than ever that we will succeed in defeating these forces of hate.👇 pic.twitter.com/TolUqi0wCR — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) August 18, 2022

Second attack and destruction of #GandhiStatue at a Hindu temple in New York meets the legal definition of a hate crime and must be investigated as such, says HAF’s @SuhagAShukla. We thank @JeniferRajkumar for her advocacy on this issue. @NYPDHateCrimes https://t.co/IfWJpU5RZB — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) August 19, 2022

According to a CBS News report, hate crime in the city has gone up to 15.7 per cent as compared to last year.

