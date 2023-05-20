G7 Summit: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lands in Japan
The war in Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for the three-day summit, where leaders are expected to make a strong statement of unity in support of Ukraine and unveil new measures to choke off Russia’s ability to fund and supply its war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.
This is Zelenskyy’s first trip to Asia since the war in Ukraine broke out in 2022. Before this, the Ukrainian President attended the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia.
“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today,” he tweeted.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023
G7 member countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — include Ukraine’s largest backers.
Kyiv is still looking to its Western allies for military support as it prepares for a highly anticipated counteroffensive.
I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2023
Zelenskyy’s expected travel to Asia follows a four-country European tour, where he welcomed additional pledges of military support for Kyiv’s defense.
Zelenskyy to meet PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Zelenskyy for the very first time in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.
The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on the current situation in Ukraine and also look at ways of furthering bilateral relations.
With inputs from agencies
