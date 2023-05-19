G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima first time since war broke out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The two leaders will meet for the first time since Russia launched a war on Ukraine last year in February.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi left for Japan to attend the Group of Seven Leaders summit where he has been invited as a guest country.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s office confirmed on Friday that the President will attend the G7 Summit in person, making it his first visit to an Asian country since the war.

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy will fly on a US military plane to Japan after an expected stop in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit.

The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on the current situation in Ukraine and also look at ways of furthering bilateral relations.

Zelensky will arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday.

Zelenskyy’s letter to Modi

Last month, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote a letter to Modi seeking humanitarian support for Ukraine. The letter was sent by Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzapharova to Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

In the letter, Ukraine also sought President Zelenskyy’s participation in the upcoming G20 Summit under India’s Presidency in September.

Dzapharova assured that Indian students willing to study in Ukrainian medical colleges will be allowed to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile.

The war-torn country also suggested that helping Ukraine in its efforts to reconstruct infrastructure would act as an opportunity for Indian companies looking to invest in Ukraine.

Describing India as a global leader and a “Vishwaguru”, Dzapharova said, “I think India is a global player. It is really a ‘Vishwaguru’ of the world. We are feeling the pain by actually fighting for the values. This is about justice… Rusia is questioning the very existence of my country. In our history of 1,500 years, Ukraine never attacked any country.”

