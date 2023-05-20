G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Ukrainian president Zelenskyy in Japan's Hiroshima; first meeting since Russian invasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also attended the meeting.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, says, "Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don't consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it… pic.twitter.com/SYCGWwhZcb — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Earlier today, in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi was asked about his view on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how India responds to negative reactions regarding its abstention from voting on UN resolutions and increased oil imports from Russia.

PM Modi said India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes and prioritise the well-being of people affected by rising costs of essentials.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

“India abstained from UN General Assembly resolutions to condemn the invasion but remains committed to upholding the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. India supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis and is ready to contribute constructively within the UN and beyond,” the prime minister said.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

With inputs from agencies

