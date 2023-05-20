G7 Summit: PM Modi discusses bilateral ties with Japan counterpart

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida discussed ways to enhance “India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture” during their bilateral dialogue on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

PM Fumio Kishida has invited PM Modi to the G7 Summit, which is being held under the Japanese Presidency.

“PM @narendramodimet PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet

“I want to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one. It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted you have been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree,” PM Modi said in Hiroshima as he congratulated Kishida on the successful presidency of G7.

The G7 Summit, to be held in Hiroshima from May 19–21, is why the G7 leaders are now in Japan. Of note, Japan took over as G7 President in 2023.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of world leaders, including those of the European Union (EU), France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Italy (in that order, according to alternating presidency).

As PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday, members of the Indian diaspora in Japan gathered at the hotel where he is staying.

They chanted slogans such as “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” while shouting praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany make up the G7 group. Leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam were invited by Japan as part of their G7 Presidency.

India has been invited to attend the G7 conference as a guest nation. Nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and security, regional concerns, climate and energy, food and health, and development are the main focuses of the G7 summit’s outreach to the invited guest nations.

(With agency inputs)

