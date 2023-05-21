G7 Summit is opportunity to convince India, Brazil on Ukraine issue, says France's Emmanuel Macron

G7 Summit: French President Emmanuel Macron asserted on Sunday that the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan is a chance to persuade important developing nations like India and Brazil to support western nations on the Ukraine issue.

After a meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the margins of the G7 Summit on Saturday, Macron called the unexpected visit of Zelenskiy, a “game changer” during a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak held a dialogue on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

At the Peace Memorial Museum, where he also looked at the recorded exhibits and signed the visitor’s book, PM Modi started his day by presenting flower tributes.

Along with PM Modi, other world leaders, such as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, paid their respects.

PM Modi arrived at the Group of Seven Leaders (G7) summit on Saturday at the invitation of Fumio Kishida. Since then, he has held talks with various world leaders.

On Saturday, PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima and discussed ways to enhance “India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.”

PM Modi also held a dialogue with his Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties including in defence.

(With agency inputs)

