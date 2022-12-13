G7 puts 'immediate focus' on providing air defenses to Ukraine as Russia intensifies attack

Kyiv: The Group of Seven (G7) have assured to “meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements” after President of the war-torn country – Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for modern tanks, artillery and long-range weapons to counter Russia’s invasion and attack.

In a statement, the G7 leaders said: “We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements for military and defense equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities.”

The global economic powers condemn Russia’s ongoing “war of aggression”.

“We condemn Russia’s continuous inhumane and brutal attacks targeting critical infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities, and cities across Ukraine, and recall that indiscriminate attacks and attacks on the civilian population or civilian objects, constitute a war crime.”

“We are determined to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure,” the G7 leaders said.

Russian missiles, artillery and drones have hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine.

At a virtual meeting, Zelenskyy urged the G7 leaders to support his idea of convening a special Global Peace Summit dedicated to bring peace to Ukraine.

The summit would focused on the implementation of Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan that emphasises Russia’s withdrawal of all its troops from Ukraine and no territorial concessions on Kyiv’s part.

G7 leaders statement

In the statement, the G7 leaders said they are determined that Russia will ultimately need to pay for the restoration of critical infrastructure “damaged or destroyed” through the invasion.

“We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account in accordance with international law,” the statement said.

“We reiterate that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences,” the statement stated.

The leaders also condemned Russia’s “continued seizure” of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, adding they support the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts to establish a safety and security zone.

“Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine,” the statement added.

Zelenskyy’s appeal to G7 leaders

The Ukrainian president appealed the G7 leader to help his country obtain an extra 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas in wake of the acute energy shortages as scored battle without power in subzero cold.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations which was suspended after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy plants. Work in underway to gradually restore power to about 1.5 million people.

With inputs from agencies

