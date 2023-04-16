World

G7 members pledge to end plastic pollution by 2040

A statement released by G7 members said that the phase-out will be achieved by promoting sustainable consumption and production of plastics, increasing their circularity in the economy, and environmentally sound management of waste

FP Staff April 16, 2023 11:02:32 IST
This handout photo taken and released on April 15, 2023 by the Japanese Government official photographer shows Sultan Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates, president of the COP28 climate talks, posing with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and Minister of the Environment Akihiro Nishimura at a welcome reception of the G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo. AFP

Sapporo: Officials of the G7 group along with climate ministers pledged to end plastic pollution in their respective countries by 2040.

A statement released by the Group of Seven members following talks in northern Japan said, “We are committed to end plastic pollution, with the ambition to reduce additional plastic pollution to zero by 2040.”

Countries like Germany, France, Canada, and Britain made a similar pledge last year and are already part of a multi-national coalition.

But this is the first time the remaining Group of Seven members — Japan, the United States and Italy — have made the 2040 commitment.

Hailing the bloc’s new plastic pollution pledge, German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said that it is an “ambitious goal” at a press conference.

The statement added that the phase-out will be achieved by “promoting sustainable consumption and production of plastics, increasing their circularity in the economy, and environmentally sound management of waste.”

Plastic waste has doubled globally in 20 years and only nine percent is successfully recycled, according to the OECD group of developed countries.

The United Nations says the volume of plastic entering the oceans will nearly triple by 2040.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 11:02:32 IST

