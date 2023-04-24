G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar to combat Pakistan's Kashmir narrative

Srinagar: The gathering of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar is a significant occasion that will highlight the region’s potential as a tourism destination and counter the unfavourable narrative pushed by Pakistan.

According to a report by Asian Lite International, the G20 summit provides a chance to show the rest of the world that life has returned to normal in the Union Territory.

China and Pakistan are against the G20 summit in Srinagar, but India has decided to proceed with it. It will disprove Pakistan’s erroneous claims that the Kashmir Valley has experienced human rights atrocities.

Pakistan had pushed its G20 partners to block the conference from taking place in Srinagar, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China.

India’s choice to host the gathering in Srinagar, however, is a declaration of intent, a reaffirmation of its sovereignty over the region and its commitment to fostering peace and prosperity for its people.

The G20 summit is a step in the right direction for Kashmir, and India needs to take advantage of this chance to help the area and its people develop.

The impending G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar is important for showcasing Jammu and Kashmir’s potential as a tourism destination, not just for India, but also for the country as a whole.

The G20 Summit is anticipated to increase tourism, produce economic gains, provide jobs for residents, and establish the area as a reliable investment location.

The meeting is an opportunity for India to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, its stunning natural beauty, and its warm hospitality.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has set up a specialised medical task force that includes mobile ambulances with sophisticated life support at the event and excursion places, ensuring the safety of the attendees.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has been aggressively promoting film tourism in recent years, and on the eve of the event, a significant event will be conducted to do the same.

It will be the region’s first significant international event since August 2019, when the former state was split into two Union Territories and its unique legal status was eliminated.

It is time to reassure the international community that Jammu and Kashmir has changed for the better and that a new era of peace and tranquilly has begun in Kashmir as a result of the government’s aggressive efforts to eradicate terrorism and bring prosperity to the state’s residents.

(With agency inputs)

