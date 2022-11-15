G20 Summit LIVE: Zelenskyy tells G20 'now is the time' to end Russia's war

G20 Summit LIVE: Zelenskyy slammed 'the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to', referring to dark rhetoric by Putin that has made even Beijing uncomfortable

FP Staff November 15, 2022 10:35:29 IST
G20 Summit LIVE: Zelenskyy tells G20 'now is the time' to end Russia's war

A security guard walks past a G20 sign ahead of the G20 leaders summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. AP

Highlights

10:32 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

Five central banks agree to enhance cooperation on inclusive cross-border payments at G20

Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Bank of Thailand have agreed to strengthen and enhance cooperation on more inclusive cross-border payments.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in Regional Payment Connectivity was signed on Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, Singaporean central bank Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

ANI
10:18 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

India's energy-security is important for global growth, says PM Modi

Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of India being energy secure.

"India's energy-security is important for global growth, as it is the world's fastest-growing economy," said PM Modi. "We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured."

"India is committed to clean energy and environment; by 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources," he added.

PTI
10:11 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

There should be no restrictions on energy supplies: PM Modi

"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured," Modi said.
09:58 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war

President Joe Biden was set to try to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve.

In meetings Tuesday at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader is to continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and defend Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring.

In opening the summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo impressed on the gathering what's at stake.

“If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” Widodo said. “We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war.”

AP
09:49 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

Zelensky tells G20 'now is the time' to end Russia's war

Now is the time to end Russia's "destructive" war and "save thousands of lives", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit in Bali via video address on Tuesday.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said, according to a speech obtained by AFP. "It will save thousands of lives."

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the room, however, having shunned the gathering and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Bali in his place.

Zelensky slammed "the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to", referring to dark rhetoric by Putin that has made even Beijing uncomfortable.

AFP
09:39 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after hosting summit

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

AP
09:37 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

‘Our turn to take path of peace’, PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine

"I've repeatedly said we've to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire & diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn," says PM Modi at G20 Summit, reports ANI.
09:34 (ist)

G20 Summit LIVE

World leaders converge in Bali for G20, Russia-Ukraine on their minds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from the world's major economies arrived here ahead of the G20 summit, being held against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war that has added to the challenges brought about by the devastating Covid pandemic.

"Recover Together, Recover Stronger" - the theme picked by Indonesia when it took over the presidency of G20 a year ago appeared apt at that time for the group of the world’s major economies fighting the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has piled more economic challenges onto the world, threatening food and energy shortages.

Apart from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy, another interesting development was a meeting between US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.

PTI

Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked world leaders to follow the UN charter and called for an end to “the war”, a reference to the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict in his remarks at the G20 Summit that began here on Tuesday.

He said all leaders have a responsibility to the people of the world and being responsible meant following the UN charter “consistently”.

“Being responsible means we must end the war,” he said in the English portion of his brief opening remarks.

He did not name Russia or Ukraine in English but a part of his address to the Group of 20 leaders was in Bahasa Indonesia.

It will be difficult to move forward if the war is not ended, Widodo said, adding that the world must not slip into another Cold War.

Leaders from the world’s major economies are set to discuss the challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic over the next two days, topped more recently by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by President Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

“Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM  @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’ was the theme picked by Indonesia when it took charge last year. But the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February now threatens food and fuel shortages.

The leaders will hold three working sessions – on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Modi is expected to participate in all three.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi has bilateral meetings scheduled for  Wednesday with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The list declared so far by Delhi does not mention Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom Modi has not met face-to-face since the Galwan Valley clash between the troops from both sides in 2020.

There was no mention either of a separate meeting with Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak. But there is a possibility of more bilateral meetings being squeezed into the schedule.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 10:35:44 IST

