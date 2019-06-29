G20 Summit: India, Turkey to participate in counter-terrorism meet in July, says MEA after Narendra Modi's Osaka visit

On the third day of his Osaka visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit on Saturday, and discussed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in terms of trade, investment and defence.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, also said that a meeting on Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism is scheduled in July, where India and Turkey are to participate and and work on ways to curb terrorism.

Modi held a discussions with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, which largely focused on four different areas: Connectivity in Indo-Pacific region, trade and investment, deepening maritime cooperation between the two countries and elevating the defence relations to the next level.

Modi held a discussions with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, which largely focused on four different areas: Connectivity in Indo-Pacific region, trade and investment, deepening maritime cooperation between the two countries and elevating the defence relations to the next level.

Kumar also said that there is a trade target of 50 billion, which both the countries have agreed to achieve by 2025. "Both, the Indian Prime Minister and Indonesian President have agreed to move towards boasting the strategic partnership, which was established during the prime minister's last visit to Indonesia," Kumar said.

With Brazil, the key issues that were discussed revolved around cooperation in agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of addressing climate change. The two nations will be celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Kumar said, "Both leaders have agreed that we should put in place some team, some preparations to start in right earnest for the celebrations."

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Modi discussed how the countries can cooperate in defence manufacturing. "There was a recognition that in terms of trade there was plenty of opportunities that needed to be explored," Kumar said.

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Modi discussed how the countries can cooperate in defence manufacturing. "There was a recognition that in terms of trade there was plenty of opportunities that needed to be explored," Kumar said.

In terms of exploring the opportunities in trade and investment, it was decided that the Joint Economic Committee meeting between India and Turkey should take place as soon as possible.

In between these bilateral meetings, Modi also made interventions. The topic addressed during the third session were inequalities, realising inclusive and sustainable worlds. Currently he is attending pull-aside meetings withChile and Singapore.

"The prime minister started by highlighting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas', also underscored women focused initiatives by the NDA govt for example, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' and how 78% of beneficiaries of Mudra scheme were women."

At present, Modi was attending pull-aside meetings with Chile and Singapore. He is also scheduled to hold another bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which would conclude his three-day visit to Osaka.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

