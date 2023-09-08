G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's how to watch the event LIVE

The stage is set in New Delhi for the G20 Summit with many leaders starting to arrive in the national capital. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Where to watch the summit live?

Viewers can watch the G20 Summit live on the official YouTube channel of G20. Also, regular updates will be posted on the grouping’s social media handles.

Apart from this, officials will hold regular media briefings on the bilateral meetings that take place during the two-day-long summit.

Where is the summit taking place?

The G20 Summit will be held at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam. Extensive security has been deployed around the area.

Authorities have also planted nearly seven lakh flowering and foliage plants around Delhi to beautify the national capital.