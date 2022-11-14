G20 Summit: 'Don't cross Taiwan red line,' warns Xi as Biden raises concerns over Chinese aggression

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden not to cross Beijing’s “red line” over Taiwan, on Monday as the duo held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali.

“The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations,” Xi was reported to have told Biden, state news agency Xinhua said, following the over three-hour talks.

Biden on the other hand told Xi that China’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan put peace at risk.

After a three-hour summit, the White House said Biden had raised objections to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan” adding they “undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region”.

The White House readout on Xi-Biden meeting: "President Biden explained that the US will continue to compete vigorously with the PRC, including by investing in sources of strength at home and aligning efforts with allies and partners around the world." https://t.co/vZH3oBfofm — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) November 14, 2022

‘I think that we understand one other’ Biden said of Xi, AFP reported.

With inputs from AFP

