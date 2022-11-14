G20 Summit: 'Don't cross Taiwan red line,' warns Xi as Biden raises concerns over Chinese aggression
The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the summit in Indonesia's Bali. Biden told Xi that 'Chinese aggression has undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region'
New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden not to cross Beijing’s “red line” over Taiwan, on Monday as the duo held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali.
“The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations,” Xi was reported to have told Biden, state news agency Xinhua said, following the over three-hour talks.
Biden on the other hand told Xi that China’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan put peace at risk.
After a three-hour summit, the White House said Biden had raised objections to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan” adding they “undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region”.
The White House readout on Xi-Biden meeting: "President Biden explained that the US will continue to compete vigorously with the PRC, including by investing in sources of strength at home and aligning efforts with allies and partners around the world." https://t.co/vZH3oBfofm
— William Yang (@WilliamYang120) November 14, 2022
‘I think that we understand one other’ Biden said of Xi, AFP reported.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US President Biden to meet China’s Xi Jinping in Bali on November 14
Xi’s last face-to-face meeting with a US leader came in June 2019, when he reached a truce with former president Donald Trump that led to a trade deal six months later. The bilateral ties fell into a downward spiral as Covid-19 spread around the globe
In first in-person talks with Biden, Xi to discuss way forward for US, China
This will be Xi's first visit abroad after his election last month for an unprecedented third five-year term as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) at its once-in-a-five-year Congress
Will Narendra Modi meet China’s Xi Jinping in Indonesia? The prime minister’s busy schedule at the G20 summit
PM Modi has busy days ahead of him as he leaves today for Indonesia’s Bali to attend the G20 summit. His 45-hour schedule will include assuming the presidency of the bloc as well as conducting meetings with 10 world leaders. There’s speculation on whether he will meet China’s Xi Jinping