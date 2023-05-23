G20 meet: Foreign delegates arrive in Dehradun
The foreign delegates were given a traditional welcome at the airport with Tilak and flower garlands with the local artists performing a folk dance 'Cholia' for them
A group of foreign delegates arrived in Dehradun on Tuesday to take part in the G20 meeting to be held at Narendra Nagar on May 24 and 25.
The foreign delegates were given a traditional welcome at the airport with Tilak and flower garlands with the local artists performing a folk dance ‘Cholia’ for them.
Several delegates including men and women joined the dance performance and appeared impressed with the warm hospitality extended to them.
The forthcoming G20 meeting is the second being hosted by Uttarakhand after the one held in Ram Nagar in April.
The meeting will hold a discussion on developing an international mechanism against corruption and strengthening it.
Several programmes are lined up over the next two days to acquaint the foreign delegates with the rich culture of the hill state.
The delegates will attend a Ganga aarti on the banks of the river in Rishikesh on Wednesday.
They will also be taken to Oni village near Narendra Nagar to witness rural life in the hills of Uttarakhand from close.
Located at a distance of 14 km from Rishikesh, Oni has been developed as a model village built in typical Uttarakhandi style at a cost of Rs 10 crore for the purpose.
(With inputs from PTI)
