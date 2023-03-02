Auto refresh feeds

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is participating in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi today. Later in the morning, he will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar. In the evening, he'll meet PM Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed foreign delegates at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM). He welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Delhi.

PM Modi said, "As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room. We all have our positions and perspectives on how geopolitical tensions should be resolved."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We must all acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today. The architecture of the global governance created after the Second world war was to prevent future wars by balancing competing interests & second to foster international cooperation on issues of common interest."

PM Modi said, "I welcome you to India for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. It signals the need for unity, a purpose, and unity of action. I hope that your meeting today will reflect the spirit of coming together for achieving common & concrete objectives."

After years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back on the sustainable development goals. Many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people, PM said.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman on Thursday arrived in India for the meeting.

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain and Croatia on Thursday arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi from March 1-2.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on the Ukraine conflict, bilateral ties and issues relating to the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Russian foreign minister landed in New Delhi on Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers that is taking place amid Russia’s escalating confrontation with the Western powers over Ukraine war.

“A wide-ranging discussion with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on #G20FMM sidelines. Exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and G20 issues,” Jaishankar tweeted.

According to a PTI report, the Ukraine conflict figured in the talks.

A Russian readout said the two ministers resolved to enhance coordination on the international stage and in multilateral forums including at the United Nations, G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

“They confirmed their compliance with the establishment of a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic principles and the rule of law,” it said.

The Russian foreign ministry late last night issued a statement, saying Moscow considers the G20 as a prestigious forum for the world’s leading economies where “balanced” and “consensus” decisions should be made in the interests of all.

“We support India’s G20 presidency in its commitment to promote a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy,” it said.

The ministry also accused the US and its allies of pursuing a “destructive policy” that it claimed put the world on the “brink of a disaster.” “The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries,” it said.

‘BBC must comply with Indian laws’: Jaishankar to UK counterpart

Jaishankar also met his UK counterpart James Cleverly on Wednesday.

The EAM told Cleverly that “all the entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,” when the latter raised the issue of searches on BBC offices, ANI said citing sources.

Earlier this month, Income Tax authorities conducted searches at the offices of the British broadcaster in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Cleverly told ANI that BBC is an independent organisation and is separate from the UK Government.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in India on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Blinken said that he has no plans to meet either Lavrov or Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang during the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

Blinken said this while he was visiting the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

“No plans to see either (China or Russia’s foreign ministers) at the G20, although I suspect that we will certainly be in group sessions of one kind or another together,” he said.

