'Fund starved': Pakistan High Commission shuts its in-house school in Delhi

The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi has been forced to shut down its in-house school that was used exclusively by the members of the High Commission, according to a report.

While the notice issued by the High Commission to its teaching and non-teaching staff cites “low enrolment” for shutting down the school, many reports suggested that the unprecedented step was attributed to the economic and financial crisis that Pakistan has been facing. The embassy is finding it hard to meet day-to-day expenses and fulfil its basic requirements, the reports added.

“Due to very low current enrolment, it has been decided by the competent authority to close the Pakistan High Commission School. It is, therefore, notified your services will no longer be required with effect from 30 April 2023, and your contract will thereby be terminated,” read a Pakistan High Commission notice dated 31 March, 2023, as reported by The Sunday Guardian.

“As per Clause IV of your appointment letter, one month written notice is being hereby served on you,” added the notice which carried the signature of Pakistani chargé d’affaires Salman Sharif.

As a result, all the staff employed in the school, all of whom were Indian nationals, have been terminated from their job.

Citing people aware of the matter, the report said that in the new budget that will be announced in Pakistan next month, no budget allocation was made for the school in Delhi.

Sources aware of the developments said that the financial crisis in Islamabad had led to a situation where even the salaries of the staff members posted in Delhi are being delayed and reduced, added the report.

The school teaching staff were getting their salaries after a gap of more than 5-6 months.

The school catered to the needs of children of the mission’s staff, which dwindled after Islamabad downgraded its strength in 2020.

A Pakistan High Commission spokesperson said in response to media queries that upon completion of the current academic year, the activities of the Pakistan High Commission School have been suspended, because of low enrolment levels in view of the downgraded strength of the High Commission

“It may be noted that the school was never open to public and exclusively catered to the needs of children of staff of the High Commission,” he said.

The spokesperson said it may be recalled that the diplomatic strength of the High Commission was halved in June 2020 upon the request of the host country.

With inputs from agencies

