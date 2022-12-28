Fumio Kishida to meet Joe Biden on 13 January as Japan, US arrange summit meet in Washington

Tokyo: Japanese President Fumio Kishida will be meeting President Joe Biden in Washington for the first time after he took office in October 2021 as the US and Japan have making arrangements for a summit between the two leaders on 13 January.

Japan to discuss new security

A report by Yomiuri daily quoted sources in Japanese government saying that Kishida is expected to discuss Japan’s new national security strategy which was revised on 16 December this year to unveil the country’s biggest military build-up since World War Two.

Kishida is also expected to address Japan’s position on enhancing the country’s defence capabilities and military budget.

US-Japan relations

According to the US Department of State, the Washington-Tokyo alliance is the cornerstone of US security interests in Asia and is fundamental to regional stability and prosperity.

The alliance between both the nations is based on shared vital interests and values. This include, maintenance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region, preservation and promotion of political and economic freedoms, support for human rights and democratic institutions, and, the expansion of prosperity for the people of both countries and the international community as a whole.

Both the countries share strong and deep economic partnership. In October 2019, the two nations signed the US-Japan Trade Agreement and the US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement.

With inputs from agencies

