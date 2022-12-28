Fumio Kishida to meet Joe Biden on 13 January as Japan, US arrange summit meet in Washington
Fumio Kishida is expected to discuss Japan's new national security strategy which was revised on 16 December this year to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two
Tokyo: Japanese President Fumio Kishida will be meeting President Joe Biden in Washington for the first time after he took office in October 2021 as the US and Japan have making arrangements for a summit between the two leaders on 13 January.
Japan to discuss new security
A report by Yomiuri daily quoted sources in Japanese government saying that Kishida is expected to discuss Japan’s new national security strategy which was revised on 16 December this year to unveil the country’s biggest military build-up since World War Two.
Kishida is also expected to address Japan’s position on enhancing the country’s defence capabilities and military budget.
US-Japan relations
According to the US Department of State, the Washington-Tokyo alliance is the cornerstone of US security interests in Asia and is fundamental to regional stability and prosperity.
The alliance between both the nations is based on shared vital interests and values. This include, maintenance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region, preservation and promotion of political and economic freedoms, support for human rights and democratic institutions, and, the expansion of prosperity for the people of both countries and the international community as a whole.
Both the countries share strong and deep economic partnership. In October 2019, the two nations signed the US-Japan Trade Agreement and the US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Japan looks to build up its military over the next 5 years: Here's what to expect
In response to threats from China and nuclear-armed North Korea, Japan will soon outline plans to significantly expand its defence capabilities over the next five years
Blinken reaffirms US support for larger African role in world affairs at US-Africa summit
Biden, who in September called for an African permanent seat on the UN Security Council, backed a permanent African Union role in the Group of 20 economies and said he was planning a visit, the first by a US president since 2015, to sub-Saharan Africa
Joe Biden wishes a ‘fresh start’ for a divided America on Christmas
The Democrat leader has recently taken a more aggressive stance against opposition Republicans, but with Christmas just three days away, his holiday message centred on themes of reconciliation and unity