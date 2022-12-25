From 'To Kill a Mockingbird' premiere to Charlie Chaplin's demise, historic events that occurred on 25 December

Apart from the Christmas celebration, 25 December has witnessed a number of other historic happenings over the years. On this day in 1962, the American classic – To Kill a Mockingbird made its debut on silver screens. In 1977, on the same day, the global film industry lost a notable figure, Charlie Chaplin. Looking at world politics, the resignation of President Mikhail Gorbachev led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Christmas or Jesus Christ’s birthday

Nobody knows the exact date that Jesus was born as the Bible doesn’t give a certain time. According to Sextus Julius Africanus, a Roman Christian historian, Jesus Christ was conceived on 25 March. Additionally, Africanus shared the view that this day marked the beginning of the world. So, considering the nine months he spent growing inside his mother’s womb, Jesus’ birthday would be on 25 December.

American cult classic To Kill a Mockingbird premiered

American drama film To Kill a Mockingbird, helmed by Robert Mulligan, premiered on 25 December 1962. Horton Foote’s screenplay is based on Harper Lee’s 1960 novel of the same name, which received the Pulitzer Prize. Gregory Peck played Atticus Finch in the movie, and Mary Badham portrayed Scout. It garnered a resoundingly favourable response from both the audience and the critics. The cult classic was a box office hit, making more than six times its initial investment. The movie was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won three of them, including Best Actor for Peck.

Charlie Chaplin died

On 25 December 1977, English comic actor cum filmmaker Charlie Chaplin breathed his last in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. Chaplin, widely regarded as a perfectionist, heralded a new era of silent film during his time in the film industry. Chaplin emerged to be a global icon through his popular on-screen personal, the Tramp. His more than 75-year-long acting career was surrounded by both admiration and controversies. In 1972, Chaplin received an Honorary Academy Award in recognition of the immeasurable contribution he made to cinema becoming the century’s greatest art form.

Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as the President of the Soviet Union

On 25 December 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev formally announced his resignation as president of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union collapsed on that same day. As its replacement, the democratic rulers of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus formed the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a free association of sovereign states which began operation in early 1992. At that time, Boris Yeltsin was in power as the president of Russia. The Russian government under Yeltsin took over most of the responsibilities of the former Soviet Union.

