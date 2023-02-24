Today, 24 February, marks the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The conflict which is still going on, started on 24 February 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops to invade his pro-western neighbour. But it is not the only significant event to occur on this date. The Voice of America was broadcast in German for the first time in 1942 with the aim of combating Nazi propaganda. Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Tech giant Apple, was born on this very day in 1955. On 24 February 1991, US ground operations started in the Persian Gulf War. In 2020, American film producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape by an American court.

Let’s have a look at the notable incidents that happened today:

1942 – The Voice of America broadcast in German for first time

The US government’s broadcasting network, Voice of America (VOA), made its first program in German on 24 February 1942. The move intended to counter the propaganda of Nazi leaders. The VOA had been broadcasting 3,200 programs in 40 languages every week by the time World War concluded. It became a part of the United States Information Agency (USIA) when the agency was set up in 1953.

1955 – Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc, was born

Steve Jobs, co-founder of tech giant Apple Inc, was born on this day in 1955. Jobs was interested in engineering. He started working as a video game designer at Atari, after he dropped out of Reed College. In 1974, he visited India to learn more about Buddhism. Jobs later founded Apple Computers, Inc. on 1 April 1976 along with Steve Wozniak. Under his guidance, the tech giant launched innovative products like the iPod, Mac computer and iPhone.

1976 – Fidel Castro’s regime adopted constitution of Cuba

The constitution of Cuba was adopted by the Fidel Castro regime on this day in 1976. The constitution mandated the operation of only one political party- the Communist Party of Cuba. The party was defined as the “organized vanguard of the Cuban nation” in the revised constitution of 1992.

1991 – US ground operations started in Persian Gulf War

American ground operations in the Persian Gulf War commenced on 24 February 1991. The ground offensive came over a month after an air war was started against Iraq and its occupation of Kuwait. A massive allied ground offensive, named Operation Desert Sabre, was launched northward from north-eastern Saudi Arabia into Kuwait and southern Iraq on this day. The Arab and American forces retook Kuwait city within three days. Iraq’s then leader, Saddam Hussein, had ordered the invasion of Kuwait with an apparent aim to acquire the nation’s large oil reserves and cancel the large debt his country owed to it.

2020 – American film producer Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape

Harvey Weinstein, the American film producer, was convicted by a New York court of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act on 24 February 2020. The verdict on Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, was viewed as a victory for the #MeToo movement by many.

2020 – American mathematician Katherine Johnson passed away at 101

American mathematician Katherine Johnson passed away at the age of 101 years. Johnson’s work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration became popular through the book Hidden Figures and its film adaptation (both released in 2016).

2022 – Russia invaded Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine on this very day in 2022, just eight years after illegally annexing the country’s Crimea peninsula. Russian President Vladimir Putin cited several reasons for this, including false claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top officials in his government were “neo-nazis”. The war continues to wreak havoc, with millions displaced and thousands killed.

