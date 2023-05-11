From Pixel Fold to an AI-based Photoshop replacement, here are the biggest launches from Google I/O 2023

At the recently concluded I/O keynote, Google unveiled significant upgrades to its Pixel range and showcased its newest advancements in artificial intelligence.

Google’s 15th annual developer conference was focused heavily on artificial intelligence for businesses and users. With updates coming to pretty much all of Google’s core apps, the future of AI is coming soon alongside new Pixel devices.

In case you missed the live event, we’ve compiled the most significant highlights from the Google I/O keynote.

Expanding the Pixel lineup

During the keynote, Google placed a strong emphasis on its Pixel hardware and introduced three new products: the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, and the budget-friendly Pixel 7A.

Making its debut in the foldable market, the Pixel Fold comes with a price tag of $1,799. It showcases a 5.8-inch OLED outer screen, which unfolds to reveal a larger 7.6-inch OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the new 11-inch Pixel Tablet is priced at $499 and serves as both a conventional tablet and a smart display. It includes a magnetic charging dock that also functions as a speaker.

In terms of the midrange A-series lineup, Google unveiled the Pixel 7A. Similar to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, this device incorporates Google’s Tensor G2 chip and features a 6.1-inch 1080p display capable of running at up to 90Hz. The base model of the phone is priced at $499, while certain carriers offer a higher-priced $549 option that supports millimeter wave (mmWave) technology.

Bard is now open to everyone

Google has made an exciting announcement, stating that its AI-driven chatbot is now accessible to all users, eliminating the need for a waitlist. Additionally, the company has introduced several new enhancements. Users can now enjoy the chatbot’s capabilities in Japanese and Korean languages, and an improved method for exporting generated text to Google Docs and Gmail.

Furthermore, Google has introduced dark mode and visual search features, with plans to introduce further functionalities in the future. These upcoming additions include AI image generation utilizing Adobe’s AI image generator, named Firefly. Google also intends to integrate its chatbot with third-party services like OpenTable and Instacart, expanding its functionality even more.

AI-powered “snapshots” for Google Search

Google Search is receiving a significant update through a new feature called AI snapshots. By opting in to the Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature, users will begin to see AI-generated answers at the top of their search results for specific queries, providing additional context to the search. Follow-up questions can then be used to narrow down the information presented in the snapshot.

These AI snapshots are fueled by the updated version of Google’s large language model (LLM) known as PaLM 2, which was also announced at I/O. The updated model is currently used by 25 Google services, including the Bard chatbot, and offers improved capabilities in reasoning, coding, and translation.

Android is getting better with AI

Google’s AI-powered advancements are not limited to Google Search alone. The company has recently announced the introduction of new AI-driven features for Android as well. One of these features, known as Magic Compose, will be integrated into Android’s Messages app, allowing users to respond to text messages using AI-generated suggested responses.

Another notable addition is the ability to create personalized wallpapers using AI. Rather than selecting from a pre-existing collection, users will soon have the option to describe an image, and their device will generate the corresponding wallpaper using Google’s text-to-image diffusion model. Furthermore, Google plans to launch a Pixel-exclusive feature next month, enabling users to enhance their devices with a “cinematic wallpaper” that adds depth to their own photos.

Google Photo’s Magic Editor – Replacing Photoshop Mobile

The tech giant is also introducing a new AI-powered editing tool called Magic Editor ot its Photos App. With this feature, users will have the ability to make significant enhancements to their photos. These include enhancing the sky, moving individuals or objects within the photo, and even removing people from the background. Initially, the Magic Editor will be made available in early access to a select group of Pixel users later this year.

A new and improved WearOS 4

Despite the fact that Wear OS 3 has not yet been completely implemented, Google is preparing for the release of Wear OS 4. Google has revealed that the upgraded operating system will offer enhanced battery life, a feature enabling users to back up and restore their watches, as well as new accessibility functionalities.

Moreover, Wear OS 4 will boast improved integration with smart home devices, allowing users to conveniently adjust lighting, control media, and view animated previews of camera notifications directly from their watches. Currently, Wear OS 4 is only accessible in a developer preview and emulator, but it is expected to be fully available later this year.

Duet AI for Workspace

In the I/O keynote, Google made another significant announcement by introducing a new name for its collection of AI tools that will be integrated into Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Gmail: Duet AI. These features within Workspace empower users to perform tasks such as composing emails or generating images from text in Slides. However, at present, they are exclusively accessible to individuals who join the waitlist for access.

