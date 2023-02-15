From now on, terror prisoners will bathe less in Israel after found wasting water in shower

Jerusalem: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has ordered the country’s Prison Service to reduce shower time for security inmates.

Security inmates, who are also referred to as terror prisoners and include Palestinians, will now be allotted four minutes to take a bath and running water for showers will be allowed for an hour, according to Israeli news agency Ynet.

The new rules, which will come into effect soon, have been ordered following complaints by the Prison Service over recent years regarding security prisoners who leave the showers running for long hours.

Ben Gvir said that the measure will put an end to the intentional wastage of water by inmates.

They will be first implemented in the two wings of southern Israel’s high-security Nafha Prison.

Prisoner group reacts

As per Times of Israel, Palestinian prisoners threatened “disobedience” following Ben Gvir’s order.

In a statement, a prisoner group said, “We demand liberty and everyone must hear our message and our voice. We can no longer tolerate the daily abuse against us since Ben Gvir came to power.”

President of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club Qadura Fares said, “Despite the seriousness of the repercussions of this measure on the prisoners in terms of hygiene and the spread of disease, it also reflects the level of degradation and absurdity that Ben-Gvir has.”

Opposition cries foul

Referring to Ben Gvir’s previous order of banning fresh-baked pitas for prisoners, Opposition party leader Yair Lapid said, “The minister of TikTok and pitas ‘wants to be on the attack and not on the defence’ so he went on the attack and reduced the security prisoners’ time in the shower to four minutes. What is the next step? Only shampoo without conditioner?”

The security minister was quick to hit back at Lapid, who is known to make frequent trips to France, saying the next step for Lapid would be “coffee without a croissant in Paris”.

The former speaker of Knesset Mickey Levy supporting Lapid said, “Mr. Minister of TikTok, is this what is being served in the command post which runs Operation Defensive Shield 2?”– a reference to Ben’s last week announcement where he asked to prepare the police for “Operation Defensive Shield 2 in eastern Jerusalem”.

