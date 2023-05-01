Artificial Intelligence (AI) has clearly dominated the world, taking over people with its creative and innovative fusion of art. With artists trying their hands on AI, it is quite surprising how they are creating some really interesting stuff, thus proving that artificial intelligence is not just about writing essays and making graphics. Speaking of which, a recent trend has shown artists recreating AI versions of famous places and personalities from around the world. In the latest set of pictures, popular world leaders can be seen in the look of rockstars. Shared by an artist on Instagram, the pictures show how the leaders would look when imagined as rockstars in a parallel world.

From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Joe Biden, former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and Russian President Vladimir Putin among others, the pictures show their ‘uber cool’ looks as they take to the stage with guitars in their hands and mikes in front of them.

The artist named Jyo John Mulloor in his Instagram post called his creation the “World Leadership Music Concert” further adding that the AI images were created on Midjourney AI.

“Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars – the World Leadership Music Concert! Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert. Witness leaders become legends and music transcend boundaries in this extraordinary event,” he wrote.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

Impressed by the creations, social media users took to the comment section and added reactions like “The world would’ve been a better place…Hats off you…”, “Fantastic job.. Kim and Trump take the cake!”, “Trump is a part of the heavy metal band in parallel universe”, etc.

The post has so far garnered over 31,000 likes and tons of comments, leaving people surprised over the world leaders’ realistic AI avatars.

