From Hiroshima sweets to Wagyu Beef: What G7 leaders will have on their plate during Japan summit

For G7 leaders meeting in Japan this week, a plethora of local delicacies are on offer. A savoury pancake that became the signature dish of Hiroshima after the city was destroyed by an US-launched atom bomb will be the centre of attraction for global leaders.

The G7 is an influential grouping of the world’s seven leading economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. World leaders of the Group of Seven countries are meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima between May 19 to 21 for a crucial G7 Summit.

This year, the presidency of the G7 is held by Japan. The Asian giant is hosting the summit beginning with meetings in Hiroshima on Friday and participants can expect the country’s signature and famously expensive Wagyu Beef on the menu, apart from lesser-known regional delicacies.

A copy of the provisional menu, accessed by The Guardian, showed that G7 leaders will be served four official meals over two days. A working lunch on Saturday will include marinated salmon, Japanese rockfish and chicken ballotine. A lemon semifreddo served with citrus cream and sake lees will also be on the menu for world leaders.

The menu for the G7 Summit will also include delicacies that might not be suitable for everyone’s palate – like grilled taro root and sea urchin stuffed with natto – traditional Japanese fermented soyabeans known for their slimy texture and pungent smell. But, some of the more popular Japanese flavours like miso and edamame will also be included in the two-day menu.

Saturday’s working dinner will take place at a traditional ryokan inn on the island of Miyajima and will feature several seafood dishes. A clear sea bream soup will be followed by Hiroshima beef and eel sushi, while dessert will include traditional Hiroshima sweets.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, the host of the summit, has reportedly been actively involved in deciding what the menu that will be served to world leaders will include. Besides highlighting local ingredients and products, the food will also reflect Kishida’s personal choices.

Okonomiyaki is expected to feature heavily on the menu as Kishida is known to be partial to the savoury pancake that became extremely popular in Hiroshima after the bombing of 1945, during the Second World War.

Initially after the bombing, the savoury pancake was made using flour that the US provided in huge quantities. As the city recovered, more and more ingredients were included in the pancake. Now, okonomiyaki is generally made with flour, cabbage, fried noodles and pork, drizzled with a sweet sauce on top.

