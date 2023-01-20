From factory work to backflip, this humanoid robot of Boston Dynamics is capable of all; Watch

Humanoid robots certainly come among the most fascinating inventions of modern science. Researchers are working day and night to come up with something that would make human life easier.

In an effort, Boston Dynamics introduced its newest humanoid robot named Atlas which is not only capable of interacting with objects but can also be a convenient helping hand on a construction site. In a nutshell, Atlas has the exceptional ability to manipulate the world around it thanks to some latest-generation programming. Boston Dynamics shared a short clip on its official Twitter demonstrating the plethora of features that Atlas possesses.

It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. pic.twitter.com/osOWiiBlSh — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) January 18, 2023

The caption of the post announced, “It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands-on.” In the 71-second clip, the robot can be spotted seamlessly performing a few tasks which test its sensing, locomotion, flexibility and athleticism. In its first assignment, Atlas picks up a wooden block, creates a bridge with it and crosses it while maintaining incredible balance. Then, at the final stage, it tosses a toolbox to a person standing atop a structure without any error.

The next one reflects the strength of Atlas. It pushes a huge cargo box from a higher ground and jumps down on it. In what can be said to be the most miraculous event, Atlas steals the show with an inverted 540-degree flip before signing off.

The humanoid robot Atlas can perform a backflip and execute parkour because it has a comprehensive awareness of its surroundings, as revealed by Boston Dynamics. Since it had to know how to react to its environment, the project team made some crucial modifications to the humanoid robot so that it could observe its surroundings and walk over and around fixed barriers.

Thus, Atlas’ locomotion and sensing abilities are now able to manage the additional challenge of finding, gripping, and moving objects of different sizes, compositions, and weights while also keeping their balance.

The Twitter video generated numerous reactions among the internet population. Users were left amazed owing to Atlas’ human-like movements and gestures. A person noted, “That flip at the end, was not necessary, but awesome nonetheless.”

That flip at end, not necessary, but awesome nonetheless — RageX_SZN (@LeximusAsimco) January 18, 2023

Another user explained, “Every time I see the latest iteration of these Boston Dynamics clips, I am enthralled and anxious in equal measure. It is both cool and disconcerting.”

Every time I see the latest iteration of these Boston Dynamics clips, I am enthralled and anxious in equal measure. It is both cool and disconcerting. — Richard Lewis (@Rich8198) January 19, 2023

An individual could not believe his eyes and sarcastically wrote, “It’s so weird. Some parts look CGI or animated. I’m guessing it’s my brain just not comprehending this is real.”

It’s so weird. Some parts look CGI/animated. I’m guessing it’s my brain just not comprehending this is real! — Lee リー (@YodasMyDad) January 19, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

that sick little flip at the end will hit different when it’s hunting us — N5T.eth (@AKJ_N5T) January 18, 2023

its all fun and games til Atlas kicks you off a scafolding and does a flip after — yaaagin.eth (Embroidery Managment) (@yaaagin_) January 18, 2023

Any plans for a robot tax and UBI when AI/robots take over almost all factory jobs — The Real OG (@NFT5lut) January 18, 2023

Boston Dynamics’ Tweet has climbed to more than 7 million views so far. It has also accumulated over 50,000 likes on the microblogging site.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.