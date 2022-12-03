The date of 3 December is etched in the history books due to several significant events that took place today. For India, the 3 December remains a tragic reminder of the Bhopal disaster in which thousands lost their lives and some half a million people were left suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities. But not everything about 3 December is steeped in tragedy. The day also marks the anniversary of the first successful human heart transplant. Let’s take a look at significant events which occurred on 3 December:

Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire premiered on Broadway

On 3 December 1947, the Broadway premiere of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire took place. The play starred Marlon Brando, Jessica Tandy and Kim Hunter in the lead. Brando and Hunter later appeared in the 1951 film version of the play.

First human heart transplant:

On 3 December 1967, the first human-to-human heart transplant was carried out by surgeon Christiaan Barnard at the Groote Schuur Hospital in South Africa’s Cape Town. Lewis Washkansky, a 53-year-old African grocer who was suffering from chronic heart disease, had a heart transplant from a 25-year-old woman who had been seriously wounded in a car accident. Barnard used transplantation methods that were originally developed in the 1950s by American researchers. He studied the technique while pursuing additional training in the US after his medical studies at the University of Cape Town.

Bhopal gas tragedy:

The Bhopal disaster, also known as the Bhopal gas tragedy, was a massive chemical accident that happened in 1984 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. On 3 December, about 45 tons of the toxic gas methyl isocyanate leaked from a pesticide plant controlled by the Indian division of the American company Union Carbide Corporation. Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate Bhopal as the gas hovered over the heavily populated neighbourhoods near the factory, killing thousands instantly. It is estimated that between 15,000 and 20,000 people died due to the gas leak. Due to exposure to the hazardous gas, some 500,000 survivors experienced respiratory issues, eye irritation, blindness, and other disorders.

Modric won Ballon d’Or:

On 3 December 2018, Croatian footballer Luka Modric was awarded the Ballon d’Or for playing a crucial role in Croatia’s astonishing run at the FIFA World Cup 2018, which ended with the team being the runner’s up. With this achievement, the Real Madrid midfielder became the first player in a decade to receive the prestigious award apart from two global icons- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The previous one came in 2007 when Brazilian star Kaka won the honour. In the 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Ballon d’Or Feminin was introduced and the inaugural edition was clinched by Norwegian footballer Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg.

