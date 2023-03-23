'Frictionless fraud': Hindenburg shorts Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block

Hindenburg Research on Thursday said it held short positions in Block Inc, alleging that the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm overstated its user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs, a Reuters report said.

Dorsey is Twitter’s co-founder.

“Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping,” the short seller said in a note published on its website, the report added.

NEW FROM US: Block—How Inflated User Metrics and “Frictionless” Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders To Cash Out Over $1 Billionhttps://t.co/pScGE5QMnX $SQ (1/n) — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) March 23, 2023

The US short-seller said that former Block employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, shares of Block fell 18% in premarket trading after the Hindenburg report.

What is Block?

The firm was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in 2009. According to Bloomberg, it develops a payments platform aimed at small and medium businesses that allow them to accept credit card payments and use tablet computers as payment registers for a point-of-sale system.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.