French President Emmanuel Macron wades into heated debate over executive pay

Macron, who is campaigning against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, told Franceinfo radio that he was in favour of an EU-wide ceiling for top executives' pay

Paris, France: French President Emmanuel Macron waded into a heated debate about executive salaries on Friday, describing as "shocking and excessive" the 19-million-euro ($21-million) pay packet of the head of carmaker Stellantis.

Macron, who is campaigning against far-right leader Marine Le Pen to hold onto the presidency at the ballot box on 24 April, 2022, told Franceinfo radio that he was in favour of an EU-wide ceiling for top executives' pay.

"We need to fight at a European level so that remuneration can't be excessive," he said.

"We need to set ceilings and have governance for Europe that make these things acceptable. If not, society will explode at any given moment," Macron said.

"People can't be facing purchasing power problems... and then see these sorts of sums."

Debate is currently raging over the 19-million-euro payout for Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares for last year, when French carmaker PSA merged with Italian-US rival Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis, the world's fourth-biggest automaker.

Beyond his base salary of two million euros, Tavares is to receive 7.5 million euros in performance-based pay, 2.4 million euros in retirement contributions and a 1.7-million-euro bonus related to the success of the merger.

He will also receive 5.6 million euros' worth of company shares, according to Stellantis.

"These sorts of sums are astronomic," Macron said.

"We need to do what we've done with minimum tax rates and the fight against tax evasion. We need to convince our European partners to bring about a reform that will provide a framework for executive pay."

Earlier this week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal characterised Tavares' renumeration as "obviously not normal figures."

Le Pen, who is facing off against Macron in the second and final round of the presidential election on 24 April, 2022, has also been drawn into the debate. "It's shocking, but less shocking than for others," she said, adding: "For once he obtained good results".

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.