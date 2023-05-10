French journalist covering Ukraine war dies in Russian airstrike near Bakhmut

A French journalist, aged 32, lost his life while reporting from the war-torn region in eastern Ukraine.

Arman Soldin, an AFP news agency employee, tragically passed away on Tuesday when he was struck by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, located in the west of Bakhmut.

The incident occurred at approximately 16:30 (13:30 GMT) when Soldin was accompanying a group of Ukrainian soldiers, alongside a team of journalists.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his respect for Soldin’s work on the front lines of the war, stating in a tweet, “We share the pain of his loved ones and colleagues.”

Journaliste de l'Agence France-Presse, l'un de nos compatriotes, Arman Soldin, a été tué en Ukraine. Avec courage, dès les premières heures du conflit il était au front pour établir les faits. Pour nous informer. Nous partageons la douleur de ses proches et de tous ses confrères. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 9, 2023

Fabrice Fries, the chairman of AFP, conveyed the agency’s devastation upon hearing of Soldin’s death.

He emphasized that it serves as a “terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine.”

Soldin received recognition and homage from Members of Parliament representing various political ideologies in France’s National Assembly.

He was a member of the initial AFP team dispatched to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February of the previous year and had resided there since September.

Ukraine’s defense ministry expressed its deepest condolences to Soldin’s family and colleagues, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to revealing the truth to the world. The ministry affirmed that his legacy and cause would endure.

The White House also paid tribute, recognizing the immense debt owed to journalists who have sacrificed their lives while exposing the atrocities of Russia’s invasion.

15th journalist to die so far

Born in Bosnia, Soldin becomes the 15th journalist to have lost their life while reporting on the Ukrainian conflict since February 2022, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Two other French journalists, Pierre Zakrzewski and Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, have also tragically perished while covering the same conflict.

