Free-flying water bubble and some astronauts: ISS latest post leaves internet awestruck

The mysteries that the universe contains has always awed humankind. Since the beginning of space travel, scientists have done immense research on outer space and the universe with the help of astronauts. Astronauts themselves have participated in these experiments with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. The International Space Station (ISS) has recently shared pictures of astronauts having fun observing a free-flying water bubble inside the Kibo Laboratory Module of the station. The water bubble can be seen suspended in the air due to zero gravity. The pictures see astronauts Frank Rubio, Jessica Watkins, Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Samantha Cristoforetti making the most of this fun set-up.

Many people found the photos absolutely beautiful and mesmerising. The European Space Agency (ESA) wrote in the comment section, “Science is definitely fun!”

The photos shared are from the Expedition 68 mission. The mission commenced on 29 September, 2022 with the departure of Soyuz MS-21.

The ISS serves as a place of residence for astronauts and cosmonauts in outer space. It’s also a unique science laboratory where various experiments are performed to gain a deeper knowledge about the universe. Several countries have contributed to the building of this space station.

The parts of this giant spacecraft were assembled in space by astronauts. It orbits around Earth at an approximate height of 250 miles (or 402.336 kms). It travels at a speed of 17,500 mph (or 28163.52 kmph), meaning it orbits the Earth every 90 minutes. The data gained through experiments in the ISS make it possible to send humans even farther into space.

The space station contains laboratory modules from the United States, Europe, Russia, and Japan. The first piece of this gigantic spacecraft was launched in 1998. And since then, it was developed and made bigger by docking more parts. The first crew arrived at the ISS on 2 November, 200.

