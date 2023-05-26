World

France to implement big jump in military spending amid Ukraine war

The Loi de programmation militaire (LPM) covers the period 2024 to 2030. The bill proposes the allocation of around €413 billion to the defence budget of France until 2030 amid a rise in global geopolitical tension amid the Ukraine war

France may see a big jump in its defence budget with President Emmanuel Macron pushing for a substantial surge of 30 percent in military spending.

This heightened defence budget, which is to be implemented within the next seven years, will see France’s military spending climb to $450 billion.

The Loi de programmation militaire (LPM) – the French military budget bill – was tabled in France’s Assemblée Nationale on May 22 after months of deliberation and several delays.

The Loi de programmation militaire (LPM) covers the period 2024 to 2030. It is expected to be put through two weeks of intense discussions and deliberations. The bill proposes the allocation of around €413 billion to the defence budget of France until 2030 amid a rise in global geopolitical tension amid the Ukraine war.

The government of France has urged the French parliament to implement an accelerated process in order to expedite the Loi de programmation militaire (LPM).

If the military is put though an expedited process, it will see just one reading in the lower and upper houses of the French parliament. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly wants to see the military bill being passed before France’s national day celebrations on July 14.

The bill also calls for the modernization of the French military and places special emphasis on improving nuclear deterrence abilities.

