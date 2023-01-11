France: Knife wielding man stabs several people at busy Paris Gare du Nord train station

Paris: Several people were injured in knife attack at the busy Paris Gare du Nord train station on Wednesday morning.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin in a post on Twitter said: “An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response.”

Un individu a blessé plusieurs personnes ce matin à la Gare du Nord. Il a rapidement été neutralisé. Merci aux forces de l’ordre pour leur réaction efficace et courageuse. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 11, 2023

Earlier, a report by news agency AFP quoted French police sources saying that a knife wielding man was arrested after cops opened fire and wounded him.

The Paris Gare du Nord train station serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe.

Paris police say the incident at the Gare du Nord station is "now over" but have not revealed much details about the man and his motive behind the attack. The injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The exact number of people wounded or the extent of the injuries are still not known.

According to local media reports, the attack took place around 6:40 am local time in front of the Five Guys fast food restaurant.

Reports even quoted an eye witness saying that at least six people were injured, including a border police officer, before the attacker was neutralized.

The knife attack incident at Gare du Nord station has resulted in major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush.

For the unversed, France has been on a state of heightened security alert after a series of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals since 2015.

