France: Four arrested for smuggling endangered animals; Servals, parrots, marmosets rescued

France: A gang of four alleged criminals headed by a 22-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly smuggling wild species of endangered animals in France.

Reports say that the accused were taken into custody on November 30 after inputs on a huge international traffic in

endangered species.

A press release on the arrests shared by the French Office of Biodiversity (OFB) informed that that the accused persons bought Servals, parrots, marmosets and even squirrels on low prices and were allegedly reselling via social networks throughout the capital of France.

The arrested 22-year-old girl from Haute-Garonne is being suspected of heading the contraband was reportedly charged on Monday for retention, transport and unauthorized sale of animals of a non-domestic species.

Additionally, she was charged with unauthorized involvement in an organized gang with the conservation of a protected animal species and participation in a criminal association with a view to the preparation of an offense punishable by at least 5 years’ imprisonment, said the release.

She was remanded in custody. The other three suspects, aged 22, 29 and 41, were summoned with a view to subsequent prosecution.

Trade in France, Spain, Poland and Belgium

The release informed that the detailed crackdown began in May 2021, after the French Biodiversity Office and Central Office for the fight against damage to the environment and public health (OCLAESP) were informed about the illegal trade in protected species in the Gironde.

“At the end of the first investigations, the illegal trade in live animals protected by the Washington Convention was established, mainly from Spain, Poland and Belgium. These species, bought at low prices, were then resold via social networks without any health guarantee and without traceability and otherwise to persons who had no authorization necessary for their possession”, OFB said in the release.

In light of the scale of the traffic, a judicial investigation was launched in November 2021. Later the Finance Department joined the investigation to identify the people involved with the illegal network.

After months of investigation, they were able to lay the trap for the people. During the searches, many animals were also seized and placed in approved professional structures.

Most Lucrative crime

OFB has reported that trafficking of protected species is a growing phenomenon in France. Till date it constitutes one of the most lucrative transnational criminal activities in the world, estimated at 23 billion dollars per year.

It also underlined that the transportation causes damage to endangered species and increases the health risks, with the possible importation of zoonosis and Ebola.

