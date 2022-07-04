Fourth of July: All you need to know about USA’s Independence Day

On 4 July 1777, Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia celebrated the first annual independence day while Congress was still involved in the ongoing American Revolutionary war

Today, 4 July, marks the annual celebration of the founding of the United States (US). Since the United States was declared independent by the Continental Congress on 4 July 1776, Fourth of July has been celebrated as an important federal holiday. On this day in 1776, American colonies threw off the yoke of British rule and adopted the Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The Beginning:

The American colonies had been protesting against British rule for years, with the slogan '"No taxation without representation" gaining momentum in the region. The hostilities between the colonies and Britain led to the Boston Tea Party and battles at Lexington and Concord. In 1776, the colonies finally had enough decided to stake their claim for independence.

Though the Declaration of Independence was adopted on 4 July, the Congress had actually begun the process on 2 July. The members of the Congress who proclaimed independence included Thomas Jefferson. He drafted the document after consultation with fellow committee members John Adams, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, and William Livingston. Later, Jefferson was named the third President of America and served from 1801-09.

First Celebration:

On 4 July 1777, Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia celebrated the first annual independence day while Congress was still involved in the ongoing American Revolutionary war. A salute of 13 gunshots and a mega fireworks event were conducted, which eventually became the annual ritual to mark the special day. Later in 1801, the White House first commemorated the Fourth of July and it became an official annual fixture.

Some Bizarre Coincidences:

Three Presidents of the United States including Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Adams died on 4 July. The 30th President of the United States, Calvin Coolidge was born on the same date.

Swami Vivekananda wrote a poem titled ‘To the fourth of July' on 4 July 1898 while on a journey with some American disciples and he passed away exactly after four years on the same day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.