Four-time world kickboxing champion Vitaly Merinov died in battle with Russians
Vitaly Merinov went to war on the first day of a full-scale invasion. During one of the battles, he received a gunshot wound in the leg. He recovered and returned to the front again and defended Ukraine until his last breath.
Vitaly Merinov, a Ukrainian fighter and four-time world kickboxing champion died in hospital after being wounded on the battlefield, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor of Ruslan Martsynkiv announced on Facebook.
“Vitaly Merinov went to war on the first day of a full-scale invasion. During one of the battles, Vitaly received a gunshot wound in the leg. He recovered and returned to the front again and defended Ukraine until his last breath,” Martsinkiv wrote.
Merinov was also a member of the executive committee of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council. He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter.
