Four-time world kickboxing champion Vitaly Merinov died in battle with Russians

Vitaly Merinov, a Ukrainian fighter and four-time world kickboxing champion died in hospital after being wounded on the battlefield, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor of Ruslan Martsynkiv announced on Facebook.

“Vitaly Merinov went to war on the first day of a full-scale invasion. During one of the battles, Vitaly received a gunshot wound in the leg. He recovered and returned to the front again and defended Ukraine until his last breath,” Martsinkiv wrote.

Merinov was also a member of the executive committee of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council. He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter.

According to the report, he was deployed to defend his country on the first day of the full-scale invasion. He was wounded in the leg, and after recovery, he returned to the front to keep defending Ukraine, it said.

