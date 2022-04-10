Four Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone
Friday's actions marked the seventh day in April that China sent planes into the ADIZ
Taipei, Taiwan: Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, local media reported.
The aircraft was identified as a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, and in a rare appearance near Taiwan, a CAIC WZ-10 attack helicopter and a Russian-made Mi-17 cargo helicopter, Taiwan News reported.
The aircraft appeared in the southwest sector of Taiwan's ADIZ and were warned to leave the area. The Ministry of National Defense said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the aircraft.
Friday's actions marked the seventh day in April that China sent planes into the ADIZ.
The intrusions have been widely described as attempts by China to wear down Taiwan's air defense forces, Taiwan News reported.
An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country's airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves, according to Taiwan News.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explaining India’s position on Ukraine war, West’s coercive pressure, China-Russia tangle and pitfalls in New Delhi’s pursuit of neutrality
What we have seen from India so far is the fullest expression of strategic autonomy — a posture that relies on diplomatic activism and prioritizing of own interests over bloc politics
Right Word | NATO is a guarantee for peace and Russia cannot accept it because of its imperialism: Polish Ambassador
Polish Ambassador Adam Burakowski said that Poland understood the finer nuances of India’s stand on the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Head-on | US double-standards on invasive wars need to be laid bare
The Russia-Ukraine war is an intra-Slav conflict, but remote-controlled by Saxons in Washington and London. Their destructive capacity remains as unparalleled in the modern world as it was throughout history